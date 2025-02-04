Rathasaptami Celebrations Begin in Srikakulam, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu attends

The festive spirit of Rathasaptami was palpable as the celebrations commenced in the early hours of Tuesday at the Suryanarayana Swamy temple in Srikakulam and Arasavalli. The day saw significant participation from state officials, including Vinay Chand, Principal Secretary of the Endowments Department, who offered silk robes to the deity, marking the occasion with reverence.

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu attended the celebrations and had the opportunity for a personal darshan of the deity. Speaking to the media, Naidu extended his warm wishes to the Telugu people and shared that this year marks the first time the state government is officially recognizing Rathasaptami as a state festival. He highlighted that this initiative stems from Chief Minister Chandrababu's affection for Srikakulam district.

"Large-scale arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees," the Union Minister noted, announcing that the real darshan of Lord Surya would be accessible to devotees from 7 am to 4 pm. Hundreds of devotees began arriving at the temple as early as Monday night, eager to experience the blessings of Aditya, leading to a bustling atmosphere around the temple precincts.

Naidu remarked that the three-day festival has added a new vibrancy to Srikakulam town, attracting devotees from various states to witness the health provider's blessings. He also mentioned efforts underway for the temple's development, indicating that the Arasavelli temple will be incorporated into the Prasadam scheme following discussions with the central government.

"The government is committed to preserving ancient temples, and we aim to organize programs that reflect the history and culture of Srikakulam district," he added. Devotees expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements made, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives.

Notable attendees included singer Mangli and MLAs Gondu Shankar, Baggu Ramanamurthy, and Mangodi Govinda Rao, all of whom visited the temple to partake in the festive activities. The positive response from the community showcases the significance of Rathasaptami as both a religious and cultural event in the region.