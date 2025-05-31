Ration supply through shops from tomorrow

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar said the government has taken steps to distribute the essential commodities through the ration shops without irregularities.

He conducted a video conference with the district collectors from Vijayawada on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he directed the ration dealers to be ready to distribute the essential commodities through the ration shops from June 1. He urged the ration dealers to bring good name to the government by rendering better services to the card holders. He instructed them to keep the surroundings of ration shops clean, and to keep stock boards and posters. He said essential commodities will be door delivered to the physically challenged, differently abled, and above 65-year-old persons. He further said that essential commodities will be distributed through the ration shops up to 15th of every month. He instructed them to give information to the card holdersnthrough WhatsApp.