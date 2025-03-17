Ravi elected as GJLA Tirupati district president

TIRUPATI: The elections for the Government Junior Lecturers’ Association (GJLA), Tirupati district, were conducted in Tirupati on Sunday. The election process was overseen by GCGTA district secretary S Sreekanth Reddy and GJLA Chittoor district secretary T Kishore Kumar.

The elections were conducted in a democratic manner, and V Ravi was unanimously elected as the district president. Other key office-bearers elected include P Rajanala as vice-president, C Vamsi Krishna as secretary, TR Chakradhar as joint secretary, B Anil Kumar as treasurer, and Dr P Ammu Devi as the women’s secretary. Also, VN Ravi and Dr K Ravindra Babu were elected as State council members.

Prominent invitees to the event included T Narasimhulu, former State president of GCGTA, K Sankar Reddy, university secretary of GCTA, and N Babu Rao. Addressing the gathering, newly elected district president V Ravi emphasised his commitment to strengthening government junior colleges and resolving faculty issues. Significantly, he was elected to the post for the record seventh time.