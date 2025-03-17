Live
Ravi elected as GJLA Tirupati district president
The elections for the Government Junior Lecturers’ Association (GJLA), Tirupati district, were conducted in Tirupati on Sunday. The election process was overseen by GCGTA district secretary S Sreekanth Reddy and GJLA Chittoor district secretary T Kishore Kumar.
The elections were conducted in a democratic manner, and V Ravi was unanimously elected as the district president. Other key office-bearers elected include P Rajanala as vice-president, C Vamsi Krishna as secretary, TR Chakradhar as joint secretary, B Anil Kumar as treasurer, and Dr P Ammu Devi as the women’s secretary. Also, VN Ravi and Dr K Ravindra Babu were elected as State council members.
Prominent invitees to the event included T Narasimhulu, former State president of GCGTA, K Sankar Reddy, university secretary of GCTA, and N Babu Rao. Addressing the gathering, newly elected district president V Ravi emphasised his commitment to strengthening government junior colleges and resolving faculty issues. Significantly, he was elected to the post for the record seventh time.