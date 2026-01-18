Ravindra Chowdary appointed BCCI observer

Vijayawada: M Ravindra Chowdary, Secretary of the Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA), has been appointed as a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) observer for the first T20 International match between India and New Zealand, scheduled to be held in Nagpur on January 21.

The appointment as a BCCI observer is considered a mark of trust and recognition, as the role involves overseeing match-related arrangements and ensuring adherence to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s guidelines during international fixtures.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) congratulated Ravindra Chowdary on his appointment, describing it as a recognition of his long-standing service to the game of cricket. Officials noted that his vast experience and administrative expertise made him a suitable choice for the prestigious responsibility.