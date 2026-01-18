  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Ravindra Chowdary appointed BCCI observer

  • Created On:  18 Jan 2026 10:29 AM IST
Ravindra Chowdary appointed BCCI observer
X

Vijayawada: M Ravindra Chowdary, Secretary of the Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA), has been appointed as a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) observer for the first T20 International match between India and New Zealand, scheduled to be held in Nagpur on January 21.

The appointment as a BCCI observer is considered a mark of trust and recognition, as the role involves overseeing match-related arrangements and ensuring adherence to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s guidelines during international fixtures.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) congratulated Ravindra Chowdary on his appointment, describing it as a recognition of his long-standing service to the game of cricket. Officials noted that his vast experience and administrative expertise made him a suitable choice for the prestigious responsibility.

Tags

M Ravindra ChowdaryBCCI Observer AppointmentIndia vs New Zealand T20IKrishna District Cricket AssociationAndhra Cricket Association
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    Auto turns into Gita on wheels in Vijayawada

    Auto turns into Gita on wheels in Vijayawada

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X