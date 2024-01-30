Live
Ravuri sudha appointed as BJP incharge of Kakinada Parliament constituency
Ravuri Sudha, a senior state BJP leader, has been appointed as the in-charge of the Kakinada parliamentary district. Sudha has a long history of serving the party, including positions such as District BJP Yuva Morcha President and BJP Parliament Co-Convenor.
She has also contested as a BJP MLA candidate in the past. Party leaders have expressed their joy over Sudha's appointment, as she has been working to strengthen the party in both Godavari districts for the past thirty years.
Sudha expressed her gratitude for being entrusted with this responsibility and stated that she will work diligently to raise the BJP's flag in the Godavari district. She promised to bring back all the leaders and demonstrate the power of the BJP in the area. Sudha thanked the state and district leaders, activists, and well-wishers for their support.