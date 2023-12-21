Rayachoti MLA Srikanth Reddy thanks Nakkavandlapalli for giving lands for cricket stadium

The Legislative Affairs Coordinator and Rayachoti MLA, Srikanth Reddy, expressed his gratitude to the villagers of Nakkavandlapalli for their help in constructing the cricket stadium in the village. Along with District Collector Girisha P.S., MLA Srikanth Reddy inaugurated the newly built stadium. During the inauguration, Srikanth Reddy mentioned that the cooperation of the villagers made it possible to construct the stadium on a 29-acre land without any difficulties. He assured the villagers that their demands would be considered in exchange for the land provided for the stadium. Srikanth Reddy also expressed his intention to take the cricket stadium to an international level and develop sports like kabaddi and cocoa in the area.



The construction of the gallery and drainage system, costing 75 lakhs, is planned to take place soon. Srikanth Reddy thanked Chief Minister OSD Dhanunjaya Reddy and District Collector Girisha PS for their support in the construction of the stadium. He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for allocating development projects to Rayachoti.

District Collector Girisha PS also praised the newly constructed cricket stadium, calling it a gem for the Annamaya district. He expressed his happiness that the stadium was inaugurated on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday. Girisha PS emphasized the importance of infrastructure development for the newly formed Annamaya district and mentioned the allocation of projects like Shilparam and Nagaravanam. He stated that the cricket stadium would not only be used for cricket but would also be developed as a sports center. Proposals worth 50 crores have been sent to the central government for the construction of indoor stadiums for other sports like football. Girisha PS urged the people to participate in sports like cricket to maintain their health. He credited Rayachoti MLA and the Nakkavandlapalli Sarpanch, Prabhavathamma, for their support and cooperation in the construction of the stadium.

In addition to the cricket stadium, a stone plaque was unveiled by MLA Srikanth Reddy, District Collector Girisha PS, and Kadapa Urban Development Authority Chairman Guru Mohan, which pertained to the construction of a gallery, drainage system, and walking track for pedestrians. The program was attended by District Joint Collector Farman Ahmed Khan, R&BSE Sahadevareddy Municipal Commissioner Ganga Prasad, Rayachoti Municipal Chairman Fayaz Bhasha, Nakkavandlapalli Sarpanch Prabhavathamma, and other public representatives.



