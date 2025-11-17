Rayalaseema neglected: YSRCP

Guntur: Reiterating that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has always ignored the interests of Rayalaseema, YSRCP has said the region was deprived of funds and water with scant respect to Sri Bagh Pact.

Speaking to media at Tadepalli on Sunday, former minister Sake Sailajanath said Sri Bagh Pact was signed on this day 87 years ago, yet there was no concern shown by TDP and he continues to neglect the Rayalaseema region.

It was only during Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy terms that Rayalaseema had seen development.

Chandrababu took away the capital, High Court and AIIMS from Rayalaseema and the parched region was deprived of its due share of Krishna waters. Rayalaseema has got a raw deal even in allocation of funds and still remains neglected.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy raised the subject in the Assembly and he gave priority to irrigation projects but Chandrababu said a bench of the High Court was enough and did not even take that forward. While the Galeru-Nagari project was taken up by Jagan, Chandrababu has stopped the works, he alleged.