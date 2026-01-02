  1. Home
PGCIL Reaches Sustainability Milestone with 50% Green Energy Usage

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has announced a significant sustainability achievement, having secured 50 per cent of its total energy consumption from green energy sources.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has announced a significant sustainability achievement, having secured 50 per cent of its total energy consumption from green energy sources. This milestone, highlighted in a regulatory filing on Thursday, underscores PGCIL’s commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and its increasing emphasis on clean and renewable energy.

The company reached this target through a range of initiatives, including the installation of rooftop solar systems and the development of solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, notably the one at Nagda. PGCIL's progress reflects a broader shift towards sustainable energy practices within the organisation.

