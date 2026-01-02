Major reshuffle in police department: 68 IPS officers promoted and transferred

Bengaluru: With the beginning of the New Year 2026, the Karnataka government has carried out a major administrative reshuffle in the state police department, ordering promotions and transfers of 68 IPS officers.

As part of the exercise, several senior officers have been elevated and reassigned to key positions across the state. Among those promoted are Ritesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; V. Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary, School Education and Literacy Department; Rajendra Kumar Kateria, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department; Deepak Jain, Joint Secretary, Commerce Department; Dr Ekroop Kaur, Joint Secretary, Finance Department; and BMRCL Managing Director Ravishankar J, along with several others.

Five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) — N. Yatheesh (West), Vikram Amate (East), Saidulu Adavath (Whitefield), Mohammed Sujitha (Southeast) and Mithun Kumar (Northeast) — have been transferred to Bengaluru.

Several Superintendents of Police (SPs) have also been shifted. These include M.V. Chandrakant (Bengaluru Rural), Mallikarjun Baladandi (Mysuru), K. Ramarajan (Belagavi), B. Nikhil (Shivamogga), Arunanshu Giri (Raichur), Shubhanvita (Hassan), Jitendra Kumar Dayam (Chikkamagaluru), Kannika Sukrival (Kolar), Bindumani (Kodagu), Shobharani (Mandya), Sara Fathima (Railways), M. Mutturaj (Chamarajanagar), Dr B.T. Kavitha (CID), V.J. Sajith (ISD) and Pavan Nejjur (Ballari).

Promotions to IGP rank

Officers promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) include Dr M.B. Boralinhayya (Southern Range), Ramnivas Sepat (National Police Academy, Hyderabad), Anupama Agarwal (CRPF), Ajay Hilori (Additional Commissioner of Police, CCB, Bengaluru), and Dr Rohini Katoch Sapet (National Police Academy, Hyderabad).

Promotions to DIG rank

Several officers have been promoted as Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), including Dr Bhimashankar S. Guled (CID – Economic Offences Wing), Nikam Prakash Amrit (Central Service), G. Radhika (National Police Academy, Hyderabad), Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad (NIA, Delhi), Dharmendra Kumar Meena (Central Service), Ilakiya Karunakaran (Wireless Wing), Dr C.B. Vedamurthy (Intelligence), K.M. Shantaraju (ISD, Bengaluru), Hanumantharaya (Human Rights Commission), D. Devaraj (Police Training), Dr D.R. Sirigouri (Karnataka Lokayukta), Dr K. Dharanidevi (Intelligence), S. Savitha (Home Guards), C.K. Baba (KSRP), Abdul Ahad (BMTC Vigilance), S. Girish (Narcotics Control Wing), M. Puttamadaiah (Principal, Police Training School, Kalaburagi), T. Sridhar (Police Headquarters), M. Ashwini (UNMISS), and A.N. Prakash Gowda (Special Task Force).

Other DIG-level postings include Jinendra Khanagavi (Prisons), G.K. Rashmi (Railway Police), T.P. Shivakumar (SCRB), N. Vishnuvardhan (Police Academy, Mysuru), Dr Sajeev M. Patil (Police Headquarters), K. Parashuram (Traffic and Road Safety), H.D. Anand Kumar (Cyber Command), and Kala Krishnamurthy (Crime Wing, Police Headquarters).

Other promotions

Additional promotions have been granted to officers including Dr Anoop Shetty, Harish Pandey, Sumana D. Pannekar, Divya Sara Thomas, Dika Kishore Babu, C.B. Rishyanth, Nisha James, Madhura Veena, and M.V. Chandrakant (SP, Bengaluru Rural).

The large-scale reshuffle is aimed at strengthening policing, improving administrative efficiency, and ensuring effective law enforcement across Karnataka