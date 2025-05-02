RDT coaching camp team reaches finals

Tadipatri: The RDT Coaching Camp team has secured a spot in the finals of the prestigious district-level white ball cricket tournament held at the Junior College Grounds in Tadipatri. Under the guidance of coach Bhargav and with key suggestions from Tadipatri cricket legends Sadhak and Mukkamala Sudheer Reddy, the team has delivered an outstanding performance. Notably, Andhra Ranji player Prashanth also played for the RDT team.

In a highly anticipated semi-final clash between RDT Coaching Camp and Gabbar Team, spectators turned out in large numbers to witness the match. Batting first, RDT posted a commanding total of 182 runs in 20 overs. In response, Gabbar Team was bowled out for just 102 runs. Vinay was named Best Batsman for his excellent performance with the bat, while Chandramouli Reddy, who claimed three crucial wickets in just two overs, was awarded Best Bowler.

Coach Bhargav was lauded for his dedication and successful management of the tournament. Speaking on the occasion, Bhargav credited the tournament’s success to the guidance of their mentor, Ferrer Sir.