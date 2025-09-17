RDT Funding Issue: CPI asks govt to come out of BJP influence

Vijayawada: CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna demanded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to immediately intervene and resolve the issue of withheld funds to the Rural Development Trust (RDT). In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ramakrishna condemned the Central government’s decision to block foreign funding for the voluntary service organisation, which has been serving the people of Anantapur district for decades. He recalled that RDT activists have always been at the forefront in extending relief during natural disasters across the state and the country. “The reason why the poor in Anantapur district are happy is because of RDT’s welfare programmes.

From housing and employment to education, the trust has played a vital role in uplifting the poor,” he said. Dismissing allegations, he clarified that RDT has never engaged in religious conversions. Taking a sharp dig at the TDP-led state government, Ramakrishna questioned whether it was functioning as a TDP government or a BJP government under the Centre’s influence “If Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu fails to act and remove the obstacles to RDT’s funding, the government will be discredited as one working under the direction of Modi and Amit Shah, rather than as a coalition or Chandrababu’s own government,” Ramakrishna warned.