RDT services to continue, assures Minister Lokesh

Anantapur: Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has assured that the services of Rural Development Trust (RDT) will continue without interruption and that the State government is committed to finding a permanent solution to the current issues.

Minister Lokesh held a meeting on Sunday with RDT administrator Mancho Ferrer, who brought to his notice the disruptions faced by the trust and their impact on its services. Responding, Lokesh said that the government has already initiated discussions with the Centre and is exploring all possible avenues to ensure a lasting resolution.

“RDT is not just a voluntary organisation; it is a beacon of hope that has brought light into the lives of lakhs of poor families. Though it is facing temporary difficulties, we will work to resolve them permanently and make sure RDT services continue for the people,” Lokesh assured.

The Minister lauded RDT’s contributions in education, healthcare, employment, and social development, highlighting its decades-long commitment to humanitarian work in Telugu society. “RDT is deeply connected with the Telugu people through its service and humanity. It is our responsibility to safeguard such an institution,” he stated. Expressing admiration for Mancho Ferrer, Lokesh said, “I have great respect for him, who has shown immense love for the Telugu people and language.”

Lokesh reassured the public that there is no need to worry, as all of RDT’s vital services will soon resume in full scale with complete support from the State government.