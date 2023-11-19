Re-elect Jagan with huge majority: MP Adala

Nellore Rural: MP and YSRCP Nellore Rural in-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy has appealed the people to exercise their franchise in favour of YSRCP in the coming 2024 elections, so that it can form the government again.



He laid foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 60 lakh at 29th division in the city, which comes under Nellore Rural constituency, on Saturday.

The MP alleged that development was totally neglected during TDP regime as the leaders of that party always concentrated on how to loot public money instead of thinking over State development. Not even 10 per cent of development works were done in Nellore Rural constituency in the previous TDP regime, he stated.

MP Prabhakar Reddy warned the people that they will lag behind in terms of development if they elect TDP in the coming elections. He assured that all the pending works in Nellore Rural constituency will be completed in a phased manner in the coming days.