Re-investigation demanded into MVV family members’ kidnap case

Visakhapatnam : Even after a year of closing the kidnap case of former YSRCP Visakhapatnam MP and realtor MVV Satyanarayana’s family members, suspense over the case continues to linger, said Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, he said that the then government leaders and police officials hushed up the case by making some quick arrests and without revealing any information about the motive behind the crime committed.

He alleged that it was not a kidnapping case but a dispute that brewed over the fund sharing looted from NRIs and innocent people.

Further, Murthy Yadav demanded that the case should be reinvestigated from the beginning so that the public would know the facts of the kidnap drama.

The JSP leader alleged that settlement of hundreds of acres of properties and lands were made with the help of accused Kola Venkat Hemanth Kumar of the kidnap case, who was arrested by the police. He said that the case was sidetracked with quick arrests and without revealing the motive behind kidnapping.



Along with misusing political power, the corporator said, MVV and his close associate and auditor G Venkateswara Rao (GV) acquired thousands of crores of properties through settlements with the support of rowdy-sheeters and gangs. He demanded that a detailed investigation should be conducted by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the case to expose reality.

