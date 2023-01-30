Ready for debate on Sarvepalli development: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy dared former Minister and RDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for discussion on the development under whose leadership Sarvepalli constituency is developed. Addressing the media here on Monday,

the minister said that not a single rupee was sanctioned for the Degapudi-Bandepalli canal works during the TDP regime. Stating that YSRCongress committed to the welfare of people.

Responding to comments of the Telugu Desam leader Somireddy, the Minister addressed the media in the city on Monday and categorically said in connection with the Degapudi-Bandepalli canal works, it was not crores of rupees during the TDP regime and not a single rupee was sanctioned. He said Degapudi-Bandepalli canal was started ahead of 2019 elections and a letter was written by a chief engineer Murali Nath Reddy on December 12, 2018 stating that a conspiracy was hatched to hand over the Rs 26 crore work through nomination and not by tender.

Then Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has shown interest in allocating the canal works in the nomination process. If there was concern at that time, he said the works were called to the contract with 11 percent less. Minister Kakani questioned why the promises made then could not be fulfilled if the work started in 2018 and the given contract was cancelled and handed over to another company.

"As an opposition MLA, I fought till the end over the compensation announced by the authorities in Podalakuru mandal in connection with land acquisition. Somireddy is saying that Rs 10 crore was sanctioned for the canal during their regime, which is false," he said.

Though people of Sarvepalli have taught Somireddy a lesson, he said there was no change in his attitude and was defeated four times in Sarvepalli. It's ridiculous to talk about Somireddy's ethics, Kakani said.