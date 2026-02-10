Real-time traffic surveillance with drones

Vijayawada: In a major step towards enhancing road safety and easing traffic congestion, NTR district police have introduced continuous drone surveillance over identified accident-prone locations across Vijayawada.

As per the directions of Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, a total of 123 road accident black spots have been identified within city limits. Under the direct supervision of Traffic DCP Shaik Shireen Begum, Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), Inspectors, and their respective teams are closely monitoring these black spots using drones to prevent road accidents and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Through drone surveillance, traffic conditions at black spots are being monitored in real time, including vehicle density and speed patterns. Based on the live visuals received, traffic personnel are taking immediate corrective measures to regulate traffic and prevent potential mishaps.

Whenever traffic congestion is detected at any black spot, drones help pinpoint the exact cause of the bottleneck, enabling police to promptly divert traffic and restore normal flow. In case of an accident, drones are used to assess the situation instantly, even before ambulances or police teams arrive at the scene, allowing authorities to plan and extend emergency assistance without delay.

The drone-based monitoring system is also being used to detect traffic violations such as riding without helmets, triple riding, rash driving, use of mobile phones while driving, and violation of one-way rules. Violators identified through drone footage are being issued challans accordingly.

Police officials said the primary objective of this advanced surveillance initiative is to provide commuters with a safe, smooth, and hassle-free travel experience while significantly reducing road accidents in the city.