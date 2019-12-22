Realtors oppose proposal to make Vizag executive capital

Vijayawada: The JAC of real estate organisations and trade unions strongly condemned the G N Rao Committee recommendations to establish three capitals. Representatives of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers of India (CREDAI), Andhra Pradesh chapter, AITUC and other associations, criticised the recommendations.

Addressing the media, CREDAI State chairman A Siva Reddy condemned the statement of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy comparing AP with Africa and his proposal for three capitals for the State. Siva Reddy recalled that Jagan gave consent for the capital Amaravati when he was the opposition leader and, now he is opposing it.

Siva Reddy said the government should rethink on the decisions and correct them if they are wrong. He made it clear that the people of Krishna and Guntur districts will not accept the government's decision and strongly oppose it.

He further said people of Rayalaseema region would face many problems to travel to Visakhapatnam if the latter is made administrative capital. He said the State government employees are in a dilemma with the decision of the government and recalled that the employees were relocated from Hyderabad to Amaravati after bifurcation and now they will be relocated from Amaravati in Visakhapatnam if the latter is made capital.

The political grudge among the ruling and opposition parties had made contractors and construction workers scapegoats, Siva Reddy. He appealed to the MLAs and MPs to address the issue cutting across politic lines and reinstate Amaravati as capital.

He on behalf of the JAC appealed to the Chief Minister to rethink on three capital and continue Amaravati as the capital. Representatives of other associations also spoke on the occasion.