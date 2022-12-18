Recognise Lepakshi temple as heritage structure, UNESCO urged

Lepakshi (Sathya Sai): A two-day workshop on the glory of Lepakshi Veerabhadra temple and UNESCO recognition was conducted both at Lepakshi and Hindupur towns on Friday and Saturday. Speakers at thĕ workshop spoke on the need to secure UNESCO recognition for the Lepakshi temple as a heritage property.

Noted historian Mynaswamy stated that the Lepakshi Veerabhadra Swamy temple has all the prerequisites and wherewithal for declaring the Lepakshi temple as a heritage temple.

Prof Thimmaraju of SV University and Prof Sadhvika spoke on the multiple benefits of UNESCO according recognition to Lepakshi temple. Largest oil painting in Asia and Sky pillar and the statue of Nandi are the main features of Lepakshi temple. Central school tourism department students presented papers on Lepakshi temples and its grand architecture and the economic benefits of gaining recognition as a UNESCO heritage structures. APTDC former vice-chairman Ch Anjaneya Reddy promised to talk to Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy and urge him to use his office to secure UNESCO recognition of the Lepakshi temples as heritage structures.

Anantapur Shubodaya Dance Academy presented mindboggling dance performance. The Dakshayagnam presented was a masterpiece showcasing the origin of Lepakshi temples. The Lepakshi Annapoorna Kalyanamandapam original talè, Girijana Kalyanam and Parwathi-Parameshwar ceĺestial wedding were all the attractions exhibited at the final day of the workshop.

There was Kuchipudi dance by Gorantla team. Priya Sisters from Benguluru presented a dance performance. Lepakshi Navodaya students from Gourabidunur, Hindupur, Chickballapur and Lepakshi students presented Kuchipudi, Bharathanatyam and other folk dances. More than 60 artistes were presented certificates of merit.

The two-day workshop passed a resolution urging UNESCO to identify Lepakshi as a heritage structure.