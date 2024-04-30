IPL 2024 LSG vs MI: Mayank Yadav recovers from injury, set to play against Mumbai

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav, who made heads turn in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with his fiery pace, is finally ready to be back in action. After an injury scare that had his workload ‘being managed’, the 21-year-old fast bowler is ready to take the field when LSG takes on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday.

After setting the initial phase of the IPL on fire with his pace, line and length and accuracy, Mayank felt soreness in his abdominal area and an MRI revealed a small swelling on the top of his hip area. The bowler underwent rehab soon after and started bowling in the nets in LSG’s previous game against Rajasthan Royals.

Ahead of LSG’s match against MI, bowling coach Morne Morkel said the young pacer has passed a fitness test and the team is ‘excited to have him back.’

“Mayank Yadav is fit. He has passed all his fitness tests. We are excited to have him back in the squad and in the potential playing 12,” Morkel said on the eve of the match in the press conference.

Mayank played three matches in the IPL so far and has bowled with economy rate of 6 runs per over, considered gold standard amidst astronomical economy rates. His best bowling figures read 3/14, which the speedster registered against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He only bowled one over against Gujarat Titans, and was carted for three boundaries in that only over, and walked out of the park soon after.

Mayank clocked 156.7 kph against RCB, the fastest by far this IPL season and the fourth-fastest in the history of the tournament.