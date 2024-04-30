Live
BJP accused of having soft corner for Prajwal Revanna’s ‘sexploits’
BRS working president KT Rama Rao says thousands of pen drives allegedly having the Karnataka MP’s sexual assault videos were circulated in Hassan, the Lok Sabha constituency from where he is contesting as a BJP-JD(S) candidate
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said he was shocked and deeply disturbed by the news of rampant sexual exploitation by Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna. He slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for letting him leave the country and demanded that he be brought back to India to face the law.
Responding to news reports of Prajwal Revanna on X, Rama Rao questioned how he was even allowed to leave the country. “If the Union government is not complicit in his escape, let them bring him back to India to face the charges and wrath of law,” he said.
The BRS working president doubted the role of the BJP in the entire episode considering its alliance with the JD(S). “Complete blind eyes to women harassment in Manipur, releasing the rapists of BilkisBano, ignoring the charges by wrestlers against Brijbhushan Singh and now this!!’ (sic) he posted.