BJP says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as it did nothing for people: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that there was a danger that Hyderabad was going to be made as Union Territory after the completion of ten years of joint capital and affirmed that the BRS should have more MPs in Parliament to stop making the city as UT.

The BRS working president addressed a meeting with party youth leaders and social media warriors in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha on Monday. He said that when the BRS started its journey and sought Lok Sabha seats to get Telangana, the leaders like TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu mocked the party leaders. With five MPs in 2004, the BRS chief fought and achieved Telangana.

There should be more BRS MPs to ensure there is no such plan of making Hyderabad as UT. “They have harassed us even for an inch of land in Cantonment. If the BJP wins they will remove the SC, ST, Minority reservations and also try to change the Constitution of India. They are also conspiring against South India by taking up delimitation of constituencies in 2026,” said Rama Rao. The BRS leader alleged that though there were four MPs of BJP from the state but none had done any benefit to the state.

While the State government constructed 35 flyovers, the BJP could not construct even two, he said, alleging that Narendra Modi was the leader who broke the backbone of the middle class sections. “The BJP had nothing to show hence it was raising the slogans of Jai Sri Ram. Let us all say ‘Jai Sri Ram’, Jai Telangana, Jai Bharat,” said Rama Rao.