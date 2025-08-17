Red sanders smuggler held

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized four red sanders logs and arrested a smuggler near Penchalakona forest area of Nellore district on Saturday.

On the directions of Task Force in-charge L Subbarayudu, supervised by Task Force SP P Srinivas and as per the instructions of DSPs Srinivas Reddy and Sharif, RSI Vinod Kumar team started combing near Rapuru forest area. They found a few persons moving suspiciously near Penchalakona. They nabbed one person, while others escaped.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.