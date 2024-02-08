Reddy Appalanaidu calls on Jana Sena cadre for Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting on February 11

Reddy Appalanaidu, a leader of the Janasena party, has called on party members and supporters to attend a Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting on Sunday, the 11th of this month. The meeting will take place at the Janasena party office in Eluru.









Naidu urged the people of Eluru Constituency, party leaders, activists, women, fans of Pawan Kalyan, and supporters of the mega family to come and join the struggle to strengthen the Janasena Party. He emphasized the importance of drafting a strategic plan to remove the current government and invited young people and intellectuals to participate in the program.

