  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Reddy Appalanaidu calls on Jana Sena cadre for Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting on February 11

Reddy Appalanaidu calls on Jana Sena cadre for Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting on February 11
x
Highlights

Reddy Appalanaidu, a leader of the Janasena party, has called on party members and supporters to attend a Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting on Sunday, the...

Reddy Appalanaidu, a leader of the Janasena party, has called on party members and supporters to attend a Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting on Sunday, the 11th of this month. The meeting will take place at the Janasena party office in Eluru.



Naidu urged the people of Eluru Constituency, party leaders, activists, women, fans of Pawan Kalyan, and supporters of the mega family to come and join the struggle to strengthen the Janasena Party. He emphasized the importance of drafting a strategic plan to remove the current government and invited young people and intellectuals to participate in the program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X