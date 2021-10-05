Redress grievances on warfooting: Collector M Hari Narayanan

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayanan has instructed the district officials to resolve all the grievances on war footing.

It is mandatory on the part of department heads to submit a comprehensive report once in a week over the settlement of Spandara grievances in their respective areas, he directed. Speaking at Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector received 281 petitions of which 128 are confined to revenue, 42 DRDA, 21 housing and the remaining for other departments.

He reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was reviewing the status of Spandana in each district once in a month.

He made it clear that he was not going to spare anyone if they failed to clear the grievances of within a week. He also directed all the officers to strictly attend the Spandana programme on each Monday.