Regional meet of Kapu Nadu held

Rajamahendravaram: A meeting of the Kapu Nadu executive committee for the twin Godavari districts was held here on Sunday. Speaking at the meeting, the leaders announced that a state-wide conference would be organised in Vijayawada in December to formulate a future action plan. They called upon members to move forward with discipline in establishing their agenda. The conference was attended by Kapu Nadu President Galla Subramanyam, MLC Somu Veeraju, Rajanagaram MLA Battula Balaramakrishna, Rajahmundry TDP President Majji Rambabu, and leaders from various parties, including Pantham Kondalarao, B Dattu, and Adabala Ramakrishna. State-level leaders of Kapu Nadu, including State Working President Kotipalli Venkata Rama Rao, were also present.

The event, presided over by Gudde Raghu Naresh, saw a large turnout of Kapu Nadu executive members from the Parliament constituencies of Eluru, Narasapuram, Amalapuram, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry. The proceedings were supervised by Mummidi Veerababu, Rudra Prasad, Desinidi Rambabu, and Kalla Chakkaravu, among others.