Registration deadline extended
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ganesh Kumar has announced that the last date for registration for the India Skills Competition-2025 has been extended to October 15.
In a press release issued here on Monday, he said that India Skills Andhra Pradesh-2025 is a prestigious platform under the aegis of the Department of Skills Development & Training, in partnership with Skill India, MSDE, and World Skills India. The competition aims to encourage and showcase the talents of youth, providing them opportunities to compete at multiple levels: District, Zonal, State, Regional, Pre-National, National and International, he added.
Further, he said this edition features 63 Skill Trades, categorised into two age groups, offering a wide spectrum of opportunities for aspiring participants. The MD & CEO has urged all eligible youth of the state to take advantage of this extended registration period and participate in the competition, which could open doors to national and global skill platforms.
Interested youth can register at https://www.skillindiadigital.gov.in/account/register?returnUrl=/india-skills-2025. For more information they can contact the helpline numbers 9988853335, 8712555686.