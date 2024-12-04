Registration for new white ration cards begins

Srikakulam: Registrations begin for new white ration cards under the below poverty line (BPL) quota across the State and there has been good demand from the people.

The registration process for sanction of new white ration cards, alterations like adding and removal of names from the existing cards is also allowed.

Registration activity began on December 2 and the last date for alterations is December 25.

Eligible people have to register their names along with details and required documents at their respective village and ward level secretariats. After scrutiny of the details, the State government is planning to issue new white ration cards by Sankranthi festival.

For the last five years, the YSRCP government has not issued new white rations cards and also not allowed even alteration in these cards.

As a result, now huge demand is seen at all village and ward level secretariats across the district in both rural and urban areas. At present, total white ration cards in Srikakulam district are 6,71,925 and after fresh registrations this number may increase. But the State government has yet to issue standard guidelines for sanction of new white ration cards.

As per officials of revenue and civil supplies departments, the government is yet to finalise parameters for issuing new white rations cards. They may be finalised after the completion of the registration process.

“We have issued instructions to staff of all village and ward level secretariats to register names of applicants for new white ration cards and also for alterations in the existing cards,” District civil supplies officer G Suryaprakash Rao told The Hans India.