Regular yoga practice will improve health, boost confidence: Collector

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that regular practice of yoga will improve health and boost the confidence of the practitioner.



A group of students from the 10 government and Zilla Parishad schools practised yoga and demonstrated the Surya Namaskara 108 times under the guidance of the joint secretary of the Indian Yoga Association yoga guru Patanjali Srinivas at the Mini Stadium here on Saturday. The Collector also joined them and practised some Yoga Asanas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector told the students that the practice of yoga improves discipline and advised them to continue the practice further. He said that though they organised the programme with a few students from Ongole mandal, there are plans to conduct a similar programme with 2,000 students from four mandals around Ongole in February.

Srinivas said that they have been guiding the students in yoga for the last three months. He said that they invited only the students who can demonstrate the Surya Namaskara 108 times to the programme on Saturday.

He announced that the ‘Surya Namaskara Yagnam’ will continue in Kothapatnam, Maddipadu and SN Padu mandals in the future.

Prakasam DTC R Suseela, Ayush RDD Padmajati, Ongole Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, noted neurosurgeon Dr K Chandrasekhar, yoga guru disciples Thatha Prasad, Janardhan, Kiran, Kishore, Jayalakshmi, Leelarani also practised the Yoga Asanas in the programme.