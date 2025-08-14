Nellore: Nellore Urban Development Authority(NUDA) Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy has urged the realtors and owners of the houses established in unauthorised layouts prior to June 30, to immediately regularise them through Land Regularization Scheme(LRS) introduced by the State government.

The NUDA Chairman along with Joint Collector and Nuda Vice Chairman Kollabathula Karthik addressed a video-conference with tahasildars, MPDOs and surveyors at SR Sankaran Hall at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

While describing LRS as a golden opportunity to regularise unauthorised layouts and structures without permission, Nuda Chairman said that people would get 5 percent of subsidy by paying total amount at a time within 45 days of notice period. He said that LRS will be in existence for 3 months.

Joint Collector Kollabathula Karthik ordered the officials to ensure for regularsation of unauthorized layouts by creating awareness about LRS.

JC said that unauthorised layouts will not get infrastrure facilities like power connections, roads, drinking water, drains etc if they failed to utilize the LRS in a time bound manner.