Experts to study impact of safari vehicles on wildlife

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Board for Wildlife, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday decided to constitute an expert committee to study whether disturbances caused by safari vehicles are forcing wildlife to move out of forests into human habitations, and to assess the carrying capacity of safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves.

The decision was taken at the 20th meeting of the State Board for Wildlife held under the leadership of the Chief Minister. The issue was raised with the permission of the chair by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre.

The minister informed the board that safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole had been suspended until further orders following a series of tiger attacks in October and November last year, which claimed three lives and left one person permanently disabled. He noted that during the two-month suspension period, there were no incidents of tiger attacks or loss of human life outside the forests.

Highlighting the growing tiger population, the minister said Bandipur had only 12 tigers in 1972, while the current population is estimated at around 175 to 200. Experts suggest that a single tiger requires about 10 square kilometres of territory to live freely. However, with nearly double the sustainable number of tigers in a forest area of about 900 square kilometres, pressure on habitat could also be a major factor driving tigers out of forest limits, he explained.

Forest and wildlife ambassador Anil Kumble expressed the view that there is no direct link between safari operations and wildlife movement. He pointed out that safari activities use less than 8 per cent of the forest area and are an important source of livelihood for local communities. He suggested that the decision on safari operations should be reviewed keeping these aspects in mind. Gundlupet MLA Ganesh Prasad said the suspension of safaris had adversely affected the livelihoods of locals and dealt a blow to tourism in the region. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden P.C. Ray opined that restarting safaris in a phased manner would be appropriate.

After hearing all viewpoints, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed that safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole be resumed in a phased manner. He also ordered the formation of an expert committee to study the carrying capacity of safaris and the reasons behind wildlife, particularly tigers, moving into human habitations, and to submit a detailed report.