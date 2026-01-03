Telangana Assembly Sees Heated Discussions on Irrigation Issues

The Telangana Assembly's proceedings continued for a third day, with Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar leading a charged question hour, during which BJP MLAs highlighted pressing concerns from their constituencies, particularly regarding irrigation projects and compensation for displaced farmers.

Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar addressed the Assembly, drawing attention to the plight of farmers displaced by the Chanaka Korata project. He emphasised that unjust compensation was being offered—mere lakhs of rupees for land valued at crores. Shankar lamented the lack of progress over the past decade, stating that farmers had yet to receive either adequate compensation or water supply. He revealed that farmers from Adilabad had organised a foot march to Hyderabad to protest their situation, and he called on the government to urgently release funds for the displaced landowners.

Sirpur MLA Palvai Harish Babu urged for the swift completion of the Jainathpur project, expressing frustration over bureaucratic delays despite the availability of funds. He argued that the project’s finalisation would provide essential irrigation water to two mandals, greatly benefiting local farmers.

Mudhol MLA Ramarao Patel echoed these concerns, demanding the completion of the Pranahita-Chevella project along with a speedy execution of the Pri-Pre Lift Irrigation Project.

Concerns also emerged regarding the Nizam Sagar canals, with BJP Armoor MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy insisting that a sum of Rs. 2,000 crore be allocated for their modernisation. He critiqued the operational status of the undivided Nizamabad district, asserting that both the previous Andhra Pradesh government and the current Telangana administration had failed to address its irrigation needs adequately. Reddy accused the Irrigation Minister of complacency, suggesting that despite a facade of progress, little has been done to resolve the issues facing farmers in the region.