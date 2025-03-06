  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rehabilitation centre opens at Medicover

Rehabilitation centre opens at Medicover
x

Medicover Super Specialty Hospital centre head Dr Dheeraj Reddy, Medicover Cancer Institute centre head Dr Bindu Reddy and district SP Krishnakant inaugurating rehabilitation centre at the Hospital in Nellore on Wednesday

Highlights

Medicover Super Specialty Hospital centre head Dr Dheeraj Reddy, Medicover Cancer Institute centre head Dr Bindu Reddy and district SP Krishnakant have inaugurated a rehabilitation centre at the Hospital here on Wednesday.

Nellore : Medicover Super Specialty Hospital centre head Dr Dheeraj Reddy, Medicover Cancer Institute centre head Dr Bindu Reddy and district SP Krishnakant have inaugurated a rehabilitation centre at the Hospital here on Wednesday.

SP Krishnakant said that for the first time in Nellore, a corporate rehabilitation centre has been opened and opined that patients, who got treatment, will recover quickly with the help of this centre.

Dr Dheeraj Reddy and Dr Bindu Reddy said the centre will help patients to regain 100% physical and mental ability. All the facilities and equipment are available at the rehabilitation centre to recover quickly from cancer disease.

Physiotherapy and speech therapy are also located at the center and doctors and medical staff are said to be available to monitor the patient 24 hours a day.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Yashwant Reddy, Nursing Head Shailaja, Marketing Head Satish, Medical Staff and Pro Chandu Verma participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick