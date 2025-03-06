Rehabilitation centre opens at Medicover

Nellore : Medicover Super Specialty Hospital centre head Dr Dheeraj Reddy, Medicover Cancer Institute centre head Dr Bindu Reddy and district SP Krishnakant have inaugurated a rehabilitation centre at the Hospital here on Wednesday.

SP Krishnakant said that for the first time in Nellore, a corporate rehabilitation centre has been opened and opined that patients, who got treatment, will recover quickly with the help of this centre.

Dr Dheeraj Reddy and Dr Bindu Reddy said the centre will help patients to regain 100% physical and mental ability. All the facilities and equipment are available at the rehabilitation centre to recover quickly from cancer disease.

Physiotherapy and speech therapy are also located at the center and doctors and medical staff are said to be available to monitor the patient 24 hours a day.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Yashwant Reddy, Nursing Head Shailaja, Marketing Head Satish, Medical Staff and Pro Chandu Verma participated in the event.