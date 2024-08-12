Release promised funds under Rythu Bharosa: Jagan

Vijayawada: Asserting that the welfare of farmers is crucial for the welfare of the State, former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded that the promised funds under investment support, including the Rythu Bharosa amounts be released, and the insurance premiums be paid to ensure that the insurance payouts for 2023-24 are released without any further delay.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, the former Chief Minister said that it has been revealed that the free crop insurance premium for the 2023-24 kharif season has not yet been paid, creating significant risks for farmers who rely on this crucial support.

The delay in premium payments has led to fears that the free crop insurance payouts, which provide vital financial assistance to farmers during times of crop loss, may not be disbursed in a timely manner, he pointed out.

He said that under the previous YSRCP rule, the government ensured that the premium for the kharif season’s free crop insurance was consistently paid in April-May each year and this proactive approach allowed for timely compensation to be provided to farmers who suffered losses by June, ensuring that they could recover and prepare for the next season without any financial burden.

The government bore the full cost of the premium, relieving farmers of any financial strain during the crucial sowing period, he said and added that once the State government paid the premium, the Central government promptly released its share.

He said the insurance companies disbursed compensation to farmers who incurred crop losses mostly in 30 days and this efficient process enabled the previous administration to support 54.55 lakh farmers, disbursing an unprecedented Rs 7,802 crore.

He said the premium payments for the 2023-24 kharif season were put on hold due to the election code of conduct. While it was expected that the newly-formed government would promptly address this issue after assuming office, no action has been taken thus far.

The State government is yet to pay the premium, leading the Central government to withhold its share as well. As of mid-August, with June and July already behind us, there has been no movement from the current administration, raising serious concerns among farmers and agricultural stakeholders, he said.

He mentioned that the agricultural landscape is fraught with challenges this year and coastal regions face the threat of heavy rains, while Rayalaseema is at risk of drought, both of which could severely damage crops. In such a critical situation, the negligence of the State government could result in immense harm to farmers who are already struggling to cope with adverse weather conditions, he said and reminded that Immediate action is needed to prevent further losses.

He said that the farmers are left in a State of uncertainty, waiting for the promised Rs 20,000 annual investment support under the Rythu Bharosa scheme as the kharif season draws to a close and despite their hopes, no announcement has been made, forcing farmers to seek financial aid from banks and moneylenders, a burden that could have been avoided.

He recalled that during the YSRCP rule, a total of Rs 34,288 crore was disbursed to over 53 lakh farmers under Rythu Bharosa ensuring they had the necessary resources to sustain their agricultural activities.

He demanded that the government must pay the overdue premium for the free crop insurance and disburse the promised funds under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.