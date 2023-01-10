Reliance Jio launched True 5G services in Tirupati and Nellore

Reliance Jio formally launched its True 5G services in Tirupati and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. It is known that Reliance Jio has already launched its True 5G services in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur.



For network in Andhra Pradesh, Jio already charges Rs. 26,000 crores and invested an additional Rs. 6500 crores to set up 5G network. True 5G services will be available in every town, taluk, mandal and village of Andhra Pradesh by the end of this year.



With the launch of JIO True 5G services, Andhra Pradesh will not only get the best telecommunication network, but also open doors to growth opportunities in e-governance, education, healthcare, IT, SME business sectors. JIO True 5G enables citizens and government to connect on a real-time basis. It also improves the efficiency of implementation of government schemes till the last step.



AP JIO CEO Mandapally Mahesh Kumar said that they are happy with the expansion of JIO True 5G in Andhra Pradesh. "JIO True 5G network will expand across the state in the shortest possible time and JIO engineers are working 24 hours a day to provide true 5G benefits to every Indian," he said. On this occasion, he thanked the state government for helping to digitize Andhra Pradesh and take it forward.