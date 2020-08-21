Reliance Retail to empower women through 'YSR Cheyutha'

Vijayawada: The Reliance Retail which signed an MoU on Thursday with the state government to participate in the YSR Cheyutha programme, envisages economic empowerment of women belonging to SC/ST/BC and Minority sections.

Reliance Retail will support micro-grocery women retailers and women farmers through the JioMart Kirana programme and Reliance Fresh fruits and vegetables farmer connect programme, respectively, says a press release from JioMart.

The participation in YSR Cheyutha scheme will enable JioMart to create new economic opportunities for micro-women entrepreneurs by extending the benefits of the 'JioMart Kiranas' initiative to them.

The support to 'micro grocery women retailers' and 'women fruits and vegetables cultivators' through the Cheyutha scheme will help the Reliance Retail to create more economic growth opportunities for rural women entrepreneurs and women farmers.

In fact, the Reliance Retail will extend support across two key avenues. It would help micro grocery retailer women to setup, modernise and digitise their stores creating a regular source of income.

Secondly, fruits and vegetable cultivators would be helped by buying harvested produce directly without middlemen, thereby increasing realisation. It would also help them with inputs for cultivation, harvesting, sorting and packing practices.

At the same time, the Reliance Jio will extend support across two key avenues by supporting the government to connect to its beneficiaries using features of Jio Chat (one to one and one to many). It will also support broadcasting of audio and video messages to all the 20+ lakh beneficiaries.