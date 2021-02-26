Religious fervour marks Giri Pradakshina in Srisailam

Kurnool: On the auspicious occasion of Giri Pournami, the authorities of Srisailam temple organised Giri Pradakshina programme in a traditional manner on Friday. In a press release, the authorities stated that as part of Giri Pradakshina, the palanquin of Swamy Ammavaru would be taken out as a procession. Prior to that special prayers would be offered to the presiding deities, stated the officials.

The Giri Pradaksina would start from temple maha dwaram and will pass through Gangadhara Mandapam, Ankalamma temple Nandi Mandapam, Ganga Sadana, Bayalu Veerabhadra Swamy temple filter bed on the ring road, Siddaramappa Kolanu and will reach at Pushkarani. And from Pushkarini it will continue up to Nandi Manapam and back to temple Maha Dwaram.

According to puranas, the Srisaila Giri Pradakshina has a lot of importance. The Srisaila Khandam says that Sri Rama has continued his Giri Pradakshina through Thripuranthakam, Siddapatam, Uma Maheshwaram and Alampuram in Thretayugam. The Giri Pradakshina has been organised to instill devotion among the pilgrims and to develop the Srisailam temple spiritually. The authorities of Sri Brahmarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Srisailam met the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday to invite him for the 11-day Maha Shivaratri Bramotsavams to be organised from March 4-14. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, temple executive officer K S Rama Rao along with temple priests met the CM at his camp office in Amaravati on Friday.

On the occasion, EO Rama Rao and priests have given Prasadam along with temple cloths and temple annual calendar to the Chief Minister and blessed him as per traditional manner.

Meanwhile the Chief Minister released a book which revealed the temple history with the name of 'Srisaila Kandam'.