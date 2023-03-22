Religious fervour marks Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam

Tirumala: The traditional temple cleansing ritual, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam. was observed with spiritual fervour in Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD executive pfficer AV Dharma Reddy said Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was an ancient ritual which is being observed four times in a year i.e. before Vaikuntha Ekadasi, annual Brahmotsavam, Anivara Asthanam and Telugu Ugadi.

"The entire temple. including roofs, walls, puja utensils, sub-shrines are cleansed thoroughly and later an aromatic mixture made out of disinfectant herbs called 'Parimalam' which was bequeathed by our sages, was smeared on the walls, roofs, etc., to emanate a pleasant aromatic smell," he added.

After the cleansing fete, priest observed Suddhi and darshan which remained stopped for the temple cleaning resumed.

Trust board members Maruthi Prasad, Madhusudan Yadav, Ramulu, temple peishkar i Sriramulu, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.

Meanwhile, Sri Shobhakrut Nama Ugadi Asthanam will be observed in Tirumala temple between 7 am and 9 am, coinciding with Chaitra Suddha Padhyami on March 22. TTD has cancelled all the Arjita Sevas on the day of Ugadi.