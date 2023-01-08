  • Menu
Religious fervour marks Pranaya Kalahotsavam

Processional deities Lord Malayappa and his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi brought in a procession as part of Pranaya Kalahotsavam in Tirumala on Saturday 

Tirumala: The unique festival of Pranaya Kalahotsavam was held with utmost religious fervour in Tirumala on Saturday. In this fete, Sri Malayappa Swamy on a special palanquin and Sridevi and Bhudevi on other palanquins, facing each other, were brought in a procession.

The Goddesses throw floral balls on Lord and the Lord tries to escape from the floral shots and seeks apologies to Goddesses. During this time, the Acharya Purushas recite Pasurams in 'Nindastuti' style and later with the Goddesses getting pacified, all the three return to the temple.

This Love Game enthralled devotees, who assembled on the galleries of East Mada Street facing Pushkarini. The entire interesting episode will be enacted with Jeeyangars taking the side of Goddesses and some TTD officials on the side of Lord. Sri Pedda Jeeyangar, Sri Chinna Jeeyangar of Tirumala, Temple Dy EO Ramesh Babu and VGO Bali Reddy were present.

