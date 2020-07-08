Remembering legendary leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his birth anniversary

As we all knew that the legendary politician and former chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy who is a well known personality in state and national politics as well. The man who fulfilled the dreams of the poor in the state by providing the various welfare schemes in his five year regime has garnered the title Mahaneta. Known for his guts and adminstrative skills, YSR is termed as the mass leader among the people.

It was not a cake walk for this great leader to become the chief minister of the state whi has face severe hardships and blocked by many senior leaders in the state. However, with his strong determination and hard work, he could get hold of the party and went on to become the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh on May 14 2004 and the rest is history.

He was the first Chief Minister of the Congress party who could lead the state for the fill term eversibce the Andhra Pradesh state has formed. Unlike many politician, YSR has not differentiated the people on any aspect instead helped everyone in respect to government activities. Soon after becoming the chief minister of the state, he started his mission to help the poor by bringing up various schemes like Loan waiver, fee reimbursement, Aarogyasri, Jalayagnam and etc. free electricity for the farmers, 108 Ambulance services in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Rajashekara Reddy, a doctor by profession was served as the president of his college student's union while pursuing medicine at MR Medical College of Gulbarga University in Karnataka. Later, he served as the Minister for State for Rural Development in 1980-82, Cabinet Minister for Excise and as the Education Minister in 1982-83. Prior to the 2004 elections, Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy has held Praja Prasthanam, 1,475 kilometers March during his three-month-long padayatra and went on to become chief minister.

However, the great leader who became chief minister for the second time in 2009 has died in a helicopter accident on September 2 leaving the state with heavy hearts.