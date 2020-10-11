Remote villages in Chittoor to get easy access to Nellore

Nellore: People of remote villages in Chittoor district can heave a sigh of relief as they are going to be connected to national highway in Nellore district for hassle-free commute. The roadway is useful for five mandals in both Nellore and Chittoor districts.

Officials have proposed a new road on Kalangi River that connects Buchi Naidu Kandrika and Varadayyapalem mandals in Chittoor district with Nellore. People needn't travel via Srikalahasti and Sullurpet for reaching Nellore. Officials sent proposals to the Centre with Rs 15 crore for constructing a bridge and an 8-km road up to Naidupet connecting the highway under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

In fact, people of Sullurpet and Satyavedu constituencies have been facing difficulties with no proper transport facility between the two areas. They used to travel for reaching Naidupet on the NH-16 via either Srikalahasti or Sullurpet areas. The proposed new roadway will be connected to Naidupet-Putalapattu highway from there they can travel towards Nellore or Tirupati easily. For this purpose, a bridge on the Kalangi river should be constructed and the officials proposed Rs 10 crore for the works.

As per plan, the officials are laying an 8-km road from Ilupuru-Tungamadugu close to Velagalapannuru in Sullurpet mandal up to villages in Doravari Satram mandal such as Vedurupattu, Dubbalavarikandrika, Narasamambapuram, Arthamala, and Putteri up to Punabaka in Pellakur mandal on Naidupet-Putalapattu highway.

A bridge for 150 meters on Kalangi River has to be constructed at Narasamambapuram with Rs 10 crore for connecting the two areas which have been a major hurdle for travel. Rs 5 crore has been proposed for the roadway on both sides of the bridge.

A senior official from R&B department said they had sent proposals to the government for construction of road and the bridge on Kalangi river with Rs 15 crore which would connect the two areas in Chittoor and Nellore districts and also for a hassle-free travel.

They needn't visit Srikalahasti and Sullurpet areas as the new route touches villages like Suggupalli, Velagalapannuru, and Narasamambapuram while reaching Naiduept, he added.