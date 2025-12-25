Removal of illegal structures is mandatory: Narayana

Nellore: Ponguru Narayana, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, announced in Nellore that the removal of illegal structures built on irrigation canals is a mandatory step for the safety and benefit of city residents. While addressing the media after a situation review, the Minister cautioned the public against individuals attempting to gain political mileage from the issue. He urged citizens to remain calm and assured them that the government is committed to providing alternative housing arrangements for displaced families who are genuinely in need. To further protect the interests of the vulnerable, the Minister noted that the current removal plan has been redesigned to minimize the impact on poor households.

In addition to urban planning updates, Minister Narayana highlighted progress in the education sector, disclosing that several philanthropists have stepped forward to adopt schools under the government’s P4 concept. This initiative is expected to facilitate the renovation of 14 municipal high schools in Nellore, bringing them up to international standards by the next financial year. Supporting these efforts, In-charge City Mayor P. Roop Kumar Yadav explained that the revised plan for removing illegal structures will benefit 80% of the local poor, while the government remains dedicated to making alternative arrangements for the remaining 20% of displaced families. The review meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Tahasin Imtyaz, State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan, and RDP Anusha.