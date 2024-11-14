Remove illegal cases on TDP activists, Kotamreddy urges CM

Nellore : Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) chairman and TDP State secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy has appealed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to issue orders to clear all the illegal cases registered against party activists during the YSRCP regime.

Kotamreddy along with his wife met the CM at Tadepalle on Wednesday and thanked him for appointing as NUDA chairman.

Responding positively to Kotamreddy’s his request, CM Naidu assured that he will address the problem after discussing it with police officials. The CM has advised Kotamreddy to strive hard for the development and strengthening of the party in Nellore district. Later, Kotamreddy couple also met Education Minister Nara Lokesh and Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna.