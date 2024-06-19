Reopen Anna canteens, says Collector

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector DK Balaji instructed the municipal commissioners to take measures for the restarting of Anna canteens in the municipalities.

Collector Balaji on Tuesday organised a video conference with the municipal commissioners and instructed the latter to find suitable places for setting up Anna canteens and submit estimations for installation of power supply, furniture and other amenities.

Machilipatnam municipal commissioner Bapiraju informed that Anna canteen located in Machilipatnam was closed and ward secretariat office was arranged at the building. Collector suggested the commissioner send proposals for resuming Anna canteen at the same venue.

Gudivada municipal commissioner Balasubramanyam has said two Anna canteens were in Gudivada and steps will be taken to resume the two canteens.

Collector asked the municipal commissioners to take steps for setting up Anna canteens in Pedana and Vuyyur also.