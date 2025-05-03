Reopened PGRS petitions reviewed

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi conducted a thorough review on Friday regarding the status of reopened petitions under the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS). The review was held in the presence of concerned officials and complainants.

During the review, the collector stated that inquiries were conducted into 51 reopened petitions across the district. Of these, 37 were found to be valid and justified.

The remaining 14 were identified as having been filed due to personal reasons, undue pressure, or habitual complaining without substantial grounds.

She further mentioned that petitions had been categorised based on the level at which they need to be addressed, mandal, district, or state, and corresponding reports have been prepared accordingly.

The District Development Officer is overseeing the review process at the mandal level to determine appropriate resolutions, she added.

As part of the meeting, 20 petitions were discussed in detail in the presence of both the petitioners and concerned department officials. Appropriate actions were taken based on these discussions, the collector said.

Among those petitioners who attended from various mandals were K Bharat Kumar (Devarapalli), B Suresh (Gopalapuram), M Sivarama (Korukonda), T Anjali (Korukonda), S Durga Devi (Nidadavolu), O Nageswara Rao (Peravali), M Satish (Rajamahendravaram Rural), and Ch Sattibabu (Rajanagaram).

PGRS Deputy Tahsildar Srinivas and other relevant officials were also present during the proceedings.