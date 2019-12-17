Report: AP State's Tourism Industry witnesses Sudden fall due to liquor ban

Ever since the YSRCP government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing several schemes in Andhra Pradesh, there have been appreciations from all quarters. But the only decisions that have become a bane to the state is a liquor ban which is eventually hitting the state's tourism industry.

However, the state has lost its charisma as far as tourism is concerned thanks to the Godavari boat accident. As this is the winter, the travellers mostly visit cool places hoping to have liquor glass in hand. The liquor ban has made tourists choose another location such as Telangana and other neighbouring states.

As a result, the number of AP tourists from different parts of the country has dropped dramatically. Visitors to Vishakha halved in November and December. There is a concern that the influx of tourists is still on the decline due to the government's announcement that it will revoke the license of bars.

IT employees from Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai usually opt for Vishakhapatnam and other beaches in Hyderabad on the weekend. However, it is understood that they are going to other states like Telangana and Odisha. Experts feel that unless they implement special events, tourism department in the state will not progress.