Residents of three villages left in lurch

Srikakulam: Residents of three remote villages in Vajrapukotturu mandal have been giving representations to leaders and officials for the last two decades to construct roads in these areas. But all in vain, residents are facing trouble to reach Palasa and other towns from their villages. Three villages, Terapalli, Reyyipadu and Kondavuru : are located in remote area of Vajrapukotturu mandal. Residents of these villages have only clay roads, which is very narrow and during rainy season this way is marooned by rain water days together.

In emergency, villagers are not having access auto-rickshaw to the villages. During rainy season walking through the inundated way is the only source.

“We have been submitting representations to leaders of the TDP but no leader is coming forward to construct roads in these three villages,” said Terapalli village elder, K Eswara Rao. “Carrying patients and pregnant women became difficult and during nights we are facing lot of trouble to cross the five KM length clay road,” said K Ravi and M Venu of Reyyipadu village. Panchayat raj department and roads and buildings mandal and division level engineering officials said that they have received pleas from the residents but yet to prepare proposals as funds not allotted for these works.