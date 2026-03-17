Resolve issues of RDT expeditiously, requests MP

Anantapur/New Delhi: Acting on the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana met Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi on Monday, to address and resolve administrative hurdles currently being faced by Anantapur-based Rural Development Trust (RDT) at Central government level.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Rajya Sabha Member Sana Satish Babu also participated in this meeting. Later speaking to the media, MP Ambica said that they brought to the Minister's attention the fact that the Trust's operations are currently being adversely affected due to the delay in obtaining necessary permissions and other administrative issues related to its activities.

“We requested the Central government's cooperation in swiftly removing these obstacles to ensure that the Trust's services can continue without interruption,” he added.

The MP said that the Union Minister responded positively to the issue and gave an assurance that he would hold discussions with officials concerned and take necessary measures to resolve the issue expeditiously.