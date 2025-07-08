Resolve pending issues: RTC union leaders

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPDC) Employees Union submitted a representation to the chairman of the APSRTC Konakalla Narayana on Monday urging the latter to resolve the pending issues of the employees of the APSRTC.

The Union leaders met the chairman at the RTC House and narrated their problems. The Employees Union state president P Damodara Rao, general secretary GV Narasaiah and others met the chairman.

The Union leaders demanded that medical facilities to RTC (PTD) employees should be provided through referral hospitals, purchase and operation of electric buses should be done strictly under APSRTC management and staff, reinstatement of alternative employment under the old policy for medically unfit employees and assurance should be given for the job security of outsourced employees.

The Union leaders submitted the representation in view of the APSRTC Board meeting to be held on Tuesday. They also submitted representations to Zonal Chairmen on Monday, seeking immediate attention to these matters.

The union highlighted that the RTC staff were facing many critical issues after the APSRTC merger with the government. They said around 350 RTC employees die every year due to health related issues and non-availability of good treatment and medical care.

The EU leaders insisted on reinstating referral hospital-based treatment to the RTC staff. They also made other demands such as Implementation of compassionate appointments which are pending since the pre-merger period, disbursement of pending SRBS/SBT dues, Regularisation of remaining contract employees, clearance of 24 months’ arrears under the 11th PRC and pending DA payments, finalisation of pending employee promotions overdue for six years and issuance of a recruitment notification to fill 10,000 vacancies and procurement of 3,000 new buses.

EU leaders MDA Siddique (treasurer) stated that APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana assured them that efforts would be made to discuss and resolve these issues during the Board meeting to be held on Tuesday.