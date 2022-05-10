Resolve water problem at villages in alur: VSS

Alur (Kurnool): Vedavathy Sadana Samithi (VSS) convener Mahanandi said that the villages in four mandals Aspari, Halaharvi, Holagunda and Alur in Alur constituency were facing acute water scarcity and demanded the officials to resolve the problem by supplying water from Vedavathy Reservoir. Addressing the water problem immediately, the Samithi leaders staged a protest at Ambedkar circle in Aspari on Monday. Addressing the gathering, Mahanandi said that nearly 250 to 300 villages in four mandals were facing drinking water problems. To some extent, he said Hundri Neeva, High Level Canal (HLC) and Low Level Canal (LLC) were addressing the drinking water needs of people. But the farmers and people in villages want permanent solution to meet drinking and irrigation water requirements.

He said the water problem could be resolved through extending Vedavathy Reservoir in these four mandals. The present capacity of the Reservoir is only 3 tmc ft. If the capacity is enhanced to 8 tmc feet, then the water problems for drinking and irrigation would be resolved. Mahanandi said that they will stage protests till the reservoir level was enhanced to 8 tmc ft from the present 3 tmc ft storage capacity.

Due to the protest staged on main road, the only connectivity to Adoni, Alur, Kurnool and Pathikonda, a large number vehicles on all sides stranded causing traffic congestion. Aspari Deputy Tahsildar Ramana Babu reached the spot and spoke to Pathikonda Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Mohan Das over phone. The RDO said that he will visit Alur constituency in a day or two to conduct a survey. After survey, he said the report would forward to the district collector seeking further action. The leaders called off their protest after giving assurance by the RDO. Samathi leaders Barat, Rangaswamy, MPTC Narasappa, Rangamuni, Mahanandi, Mallikarjuna, Veeresh, Ramesh, Thimmappa, Krishna and farmers from the adjacent villages participated in the protest.