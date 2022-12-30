Respond to every Spandana petition, officials told

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumeet Kumar warned that strict action will be taken against the officials, who do not respond properly and solve the problems received during Spandana programme.

Speaking at Spandana programme held at Paderu ITDA meeting hall on Friday, the Collector said that an inquiry officer should be appointed and conduct a proper investigation as soon as a complaint is received. 'After resolving the issue, the same should be informed to the complainant and take photos of the action taken and upload them on the website.

No application should be rejected without a proper reason and an endorsement should be made to the applicant stating the reason for rejection.'

The Collector warned that some officials are not looking at the applications received and strict action will be taken against such officials. Every officer must log in and process the applications. The Chief Minister's office is also asking for actions on Spandana complaints and suggested that everyone should be held accountable. As the government has issued orders to register attendance through facial recognition app, the Collector ordered that everyone must download the app and register attendance. From January, every district officer has been ordered to visit Rampachodavaram and Chinturu divisions for two days, meet the ITDA project officers, visit mandal level offices and give them appropriate suggestions and advice.

A cheque for Rs 1.55 crore sanctioned to women groups under the auspices of Chintapalli Union Bank and Collector Sumeet Kumar handed over the cheque to the beneficiaries. The Collector said members of 38 DWCRA groups should take advantage of this loan and get the benefit.

Joint Collector Siva Srinivas, ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna, District Revenue Officer B Dayanidhi, Lead Bank District Manager Ravi Teja, DRDA Project Director Murali and beneficiaries participated in the programme.